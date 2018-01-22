Marc Savard has officially announced his retirement as a player in the National Hockey League. The announcement came from his official Twitter on Monday, where he posted a screenshot of a note that he had written on his phone. Savard expressed his gratitude to the teams that he played for along his 15-year career. He ended the note by mentioning that his health is “…the best it’s been in a very long time…” – a bright ending to a career cut too short.

The Hit That Ruined Marc Savard

On March 7, 2010, the Boston Bruins were visiting the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Penguins had a 2-1 late in the third period when the Bruins stole the puck at the red line. Former Bruin Milan Lucic carried the puck into the attacking zone, looking to make a play to tie the game. He turned his head to the right and saw Marc Savard training and calling for the puck in a stance ready for a one-timer. Lucic dished the puck a bit off, but Savard gained control and in less than one second released a shot that missed high.

As the puck hit the glass behind former Penguins goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, a high elbow from Pittsburgh’s Matt Cooke caught Savard in the head, sending his body to the ice. Play continued for just two seconds until the whistles blew the play dead. Savard was flat on his back with his hands holding his head, his legs kicking out of clear discomfort.

A stretcher was rushed onto the ice just minutes after Savard had been hit. A team of trainers and paramedics lifted his almost-motionless body onto the cushioned surface, while the fans in Mellon Arena sympathetically applauded for Savard. Before leaving the ice, number 91 lifted his hand towards the crowd in appreciation for their support.

The Aftermath That Ended Savard’s Career

After suffering another concussion, his second in 10 months, former Bruins GM Peter Chiarelli informed Savard that he would not be playing for the team, although he would remain on the roster. Despite not being able to play, Savard supported his team during their run for the Stanley Cup and celebrated at the parade through Boston.

In 2015, the Bruins traded his contract to the Florida Panthers in a deal to get Jimmy Hayes. Less than a year later, the Panthers traded his contract to the New Jersey Devils, but Savard has not played a game since January 23, 2011; just ten months after the Matt Cooke hit.

Savard Will Always be a Bruin at Heart

Although he has played for or been associated with six NHL teams, Savard appears most proud of his time in Boston. His Twitter profile displays two pictures of him in a Bruins jersey and the words “NHL, Boston Bruins Alumni” in his biography– a clear indication that he remains a Bruin at heart.

