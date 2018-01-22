Boston Bruins Charlie McAvoy Out For Two Weeks To Recover From Heart Palpitations

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 16: Boston Bruins defenceman Charlie McAvoy (73) gets congratulated after scoring a goal against the Los Angeles Kings on November 16, 2017, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

McAvoy Undergoes Successful Treatment

The red-hot Boston Bruins will be without rookie and Calder trophy candidate Charlie McAvoy. He underwent a successful treatment for heart palpitations. He is expected to fully recover within two weeks.

McAvoy reported the palpitations following a game on November 26, 2017. He received his diagnoses shortly thereafter. As a precaution, he underwent a full medical evaluation at that time. McAvoy’s diagnoses is a supraventricular tachycardia (SVT). The type of SVT that McAvoy is diagnosed with is not considered dangerous. However, it can return at any time and cause significant damage. It is this diagnoses that give the Bruins and McAvoy pause. Due to the fact that there could be long-term damage if left untreated.

He and the Bruins made the call to undergo a range of tests in order to fully understand the palpitations. After the diagnoses of SVT McAvoy opted to undergo treatment at this time. The choice is driven by the possibility of a reoccurrence of the symptoms and the possibility of lasting damage

Bruins Coach Bruce Cassidy Confident With Defense

The Bruins (27-10-8) are currently amongst the hottest teams in the NHL. They currently ride a 16 game point streak. McAvoy factors into the Bruins defense and the team will surely miss him. However, coach Cassidy is confident that the Bruins can weather the loss of McAvoy due to the depth that they have on their defensive corps.

He said in an article released on NHL.com about recent defensive moves and the return of Adam McQuaid. “We made a decision to keep him out the other night just for continuity. I thought that Adam deserved to stay in.” He continued by outlining the defensive strategy and implying that there are more defensemen ready for a call-up. “We’ve talked about going with seven D, it’s always an option. We haven’t used it lately…we could go that route if we feel it’s going to make us better.”

With their 16 game point streak, the Bruins have a bit of padding to lose a few games at this point in the season. However, according to Cassidy, it seems that they are forging ahead and planning on winning.

