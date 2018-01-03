Too Good to Break Up

After an another impressive win by the Boston Bruins, one line really stood out. The 4th line consisting of Tim Schaller, Noel Acciari and Sean Kuraly are really starting to make a name for themselves!

4 points by the 4th line, on night where they played a team that boasted a home record of 12-3-3, is pretty darn good! This line plays the wear-you-down drag-’em-out type of hockey we have been looking for. They have been called the lunch-pail gang but they are starting prove their worth.

All three guys were in the double digits for time on ice and also had some penalty kill time, which shows that the confidence Cassidy has in these guys is growing. Not since the Thornton-Campbell-Paille line, that helped hoist the cup in 2011, have we seen a coach with this much faith in his 4th line. Whispers from all around the media water cooler are calling our current grind line one of the best in the league.

Looking Ahead

Our next three games are no cake-walks. The Bruins host the Panthers and the Hurricanes before heading to Pittsburgh on Sunday, January 7. None of these three teams will be easy to beat. Only the Pens have a losing record in their last 10 games, BUT they are the 2 time defending champs. We will definitely have to bring our A-game.

Adam McQuaid is soon ready to return and management needs to figure out that mess. David Krecji is back and healthy which saw Bjork watching the game from the cheap seats. Having a healthy team is a great problem to have but figuring out where to put them is not.

Tuukka Rask is playing as if his life depended on it, which is an awesome sight. So far this season over 25 games Rask has a 2.13 GAA along with .923 SV%. Rask was also named first star of the month with a record of 9-0-1 with 1.22 GAA and .955 SV%. Even Anton Khudobin has a winning record over 14 games. 2.47 GAA and .923 SV% are pretty good numbers when you spend 3/4 of your time on bench. Needless to say he has been there when we needed him.

In my humble opinion it is a great time to be a fan of the Boston Bruins. We are getting back to being the team nobody wants to play and for good reason. With a game in hand over the Tampa Bay Lightning, we are just 10 points out of first in the division. It is a good feeling when you see any one of the lines on the ice and not get nervous! 2018 is off to a great start and I am pumped for each and every upcoming game.

Until next time….

Keep Your Head Up

