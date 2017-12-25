Torey Krug: a Key Element

Last offseason the Boston Bruins resigned defenseman Torey Krug to four-year deal worth $21 million. Many people said the Bruins overpaid Krug, however he is extremely important to the team. Through his first seven seasons in the NHL Krug has scored 44 goals while adding 152 assists. In the preseason Krug suffered a dislocated jaw, causing him to miss three weeks. Krug started the season slow and recently he’s reminded Bruins fans why management thinks so highly of him.

Krug’s Breakout

Krug broke out in the 2013-2014 playoffs when he scored four goals in 15 games. His goals were significant because he became the first rookie defenseman in league history to score four goals in his first five playoff games. Krug followed that up by scoring 14 goals in the 2013-2014 season. Since then, Krug has scored double-digit goals once. He has improved in other areas of the game and become more than just an offensive minded defenseman. With Krug finally healthy this year, it’s looking like he’s returning to the form that made Bruins so excited when he first debuted.

Krug’s Season so Far

Through twenty-nine games this year Krug has six goals and fourteen assists. This puts Krug on track to reach double-digit goals for the first time in three seasons. Recently he’s been on a tear in his last eight games with eight points. This season the Bruins have been injury riddled which contributed to their slow start. People were saying it was time for a rebuild as the youth and certain veterans struggled. It’s no coincidence that this team started to improve its play as Krug became healthy.

Outlook For Remainder Of the Season

With Krug’s recent play he’s well on his way to passing his preseason projections. He is in the midst of a breakout year when he needed it the most. The Bruins have committed to their youth this season and so far, it’s paying off. A career year is what Krug needs in order to keep his spot and so far he’s done well on his way to doing that.

