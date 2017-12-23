Many Boston Bruins fans were unaware of the potential he had when he was drafted, but in his rookie season so far, Charlie McAvoy shows promise for himself and for the future of the team’s defensive core going forward. Selected 14th overall in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, the Boston University defenseman has made a lot of progress in his time with the team and has shown himself to be an asset to the Bruins blue line before reaching his 20th birthday.

McAvoy flourished in two seasons with Boston University, scoring 25 and 26 points respectively. He officially entered the Bruins system in March, when he signed an amateur try-out contract with the team’s AHL affiliate Providence Bruins. He joined his former defensive partner at BU Matt Grzelcyk who had 32 points with Providence last season. In only four games played with the team, he managed to get two points.

He was called up in April to help with the Bruins playoff meeting with the Ottawa Senators. He earned his keep in the series, assisting on three goals and ranking second in ice time to Zdeno Chara. This showing helped him prove himself to management as being able to handle the game at the NHL level.

In his rookie season, McAvoy has proved to be a solid defenseman and a great addition to the Bruins. Faced with a lot of injuries early in the season, the team’s rookies all had to step in to fill gaps in the lineup. Early injuries to veterans Torey Krug and Adam McQuaid forced McAvoy to step up fast. Paired with team captain Chara, the formidable and intimidating player twice his age helped develop his skills.

A Diverse Talent

McAvoy has also proven to be good offensively, scoring five goals and 19 points just 33 games into the season. His biggest successes have come in the shootout. McAvoy scored the game winners in the team’s last two shootouts. The first came in November against the New Jersey Devils‘ Cory Schneider. The second and most recent came on McAvoy’s 20th birthday against Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets.

Considering his age and his skill, it looks like the age of Charlie McAvoy as a mainstay of the Boston Bruins has just begun. His skills in defense, offense, and special teams all show how much of an asset he is to the team and will be into the future. If he continues to perform as well as he has so far, he will be a franchise player before long.

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on