While the Boston Bruins are currently on a five-game point streak, injuries continue to pile on. Injuries and “day-to-day” statuses have Bruce Cassidy constantly looking to fill holes in the lineup and move guys around.

The latest injury news out of Boston pertains to forward David Backes, who appears will miss another two months. The Bruins posted the news on their website and twitter account.

David Backes to have surgery, out 8 more weeks

Right after the start of the season, Backes was diagnosed with diverticulitis and missed a few games. He was recently cleared to play while awaiting more information about his health. It was announced today that he will undergo surgery on Thursday to remove a portion of his colon. The recovery time is listed at approximately eight weeks. It was determined by the team doctors that Backes’ reoccurring episodes posed too high of a risk to wait for the end of the season to have the surgery. Obviously, the immediate concern is on his overall long-term health and a successful and speedy recovery.

However, this is yet another long-term injury to add on to the already somewhat depleted Bruins lineup. Defenseman Adam McQuaid is still out and is not expected to be back until sometime in December. Ryan Spooner is still out with a groin injury and hopefully coming back by the end of this month. Noel Acciari is listed as day-to-day. He has also been out with a hand injury. Not to mention the slew of players battling through injuries or nursing smaller issues that remain day-to-day or week-to-week such as David Krejci.

The Bruins’ next game is tomorrow night at home against the Vegas Golden Knights.

