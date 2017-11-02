

The Bruins cannot seem to catch a break this season, this time it’s not even on the ice. It seemed like the Bruins had finally figured it out on the ice, stringing some quality games together. They seem to have gotten their feet under them after the early injuries. Now the team has taken another major hit to the forward group. The Boston Bruins announced that David Backes would be placed on injury reserve. Backes will be out for a minimum of eight weeks.

At the start of the season, Backes missed time due to diverticulitis, a gastrointestinal disease. The power forward came back quicker than most anticipated, but is again sidelined, and will have colon surgery. Backes, who is now 33 years old, will be dearly missed on the ice. While he does not light up the score sheet, he provides a veteran presence. He has a toughness factor, which is crucial for the development of the younger kids.

Backes has shown signs of decline since joining the Bruins, most notably his speed. While Backes has never been fast, he also has not been a liability. Last season, Backes always seemed to be chasing the play. While it has looked a little better this season, going forward that will be a major concern.

Injuries Starting To Pile Up



With his injury, the Bruins roster has major holes. He joins the list along with Noel Acciari (broken finger), Ryan Spooner (groin), Adam McQuaid (broken leg), and David Krejci (back). Riley Nash skated as the Bruins second line centerman in practice. This alone should show that the Bruins are in scramble mode. The long term implications of the injuries should grab the attention of Bruins fans.

David Backes is 33, and the way he plays will only speed up his decline. Krejci is 31, and has had multiple injuries to his back/hip and has not lived up to the contract. On top of that, Bergeron 32, Rask 30, Mcquad 31, all have history of injury, and are only getting older. The Bruins future is supposed to be getting younger, and building a core for the next 5-10 years. In the mean time, the veterans are here to keep the team competitive, and relieve pressure for the young kids.

Instead, the veterans on this team cannot even get on the ice. The the team is rapidly starting to look like an AHL team. Boston is being forced into the youth movement. While Krejci and Backes get payed big money to sit in a press box, Sweeny has a lot of dead money on this roster. If the Bruins are going to advance in the rebuild, he has to make some moves.

