The Bruins have really struggled to string together a win streak so far this season. They haven’t won consecutive games yet, yet before the game against the Capitals, they actually went six consecutive games without a regulation loss.

Bad Starts are Hurting The Bruins

The Bruins were back in action on Thursday evening in Boston, taking on the Washington Capitals. The Capitals haven’t had the greatest start this season, they are 7-5-1. Both teams have been inconsistent to start the season, both winning a game then losing a game. The B’s have been falling behind early in many of their games, and it happened again Thursday against the Caps. They gave up the first goal about 7 minutes into the contest, coming off the stick of Tom Wilson. This goal was pretty weak, and Rask should have stopped it. The Capitals struck again in the period, with a one-timer goal, from none other than Alex Ovechkin.

However, Boston stepped up their play in the second period. They dominated most of the second period and it paid off. David Pastrnak scored the first goal of the game off a sick saucer pass from Patrice Bergeron. The Capitals held off the Bruins for the rest of the second period, and added another goal late in the period. This time from Tom Wilson, with a nifty tip on Brooks Orpik’s shot from the point.

Powerplays

Boston started off the third period strong. Brooks Orpik got a 4 minute double minor for high sticking Bruins forward David Pastrnak. This should have been enough for the Bruins to get back into the game, but it wasn’t. They were unable to capitalize on the powerplay. Boston was given another powerplay not long after, and again failed to score on that one also. The B’s started pouring on the pressure late in the third period. They received another powerplay with just over 3 minutes to play. Pastrnak potted his second of the game on the pp, and got the Bruins to within one with 2:30 remaining in the game.

Pastrnak, and the team, pushed hard in the final 2 minutes, but weren’t able to tie the game. The Caps reigning Vezina goaltender played outstanding, and came up huge for the Capitals in the final minute. The Bruins losing streak against the Capitals extended to 10 games after this loss. The last time the Bruins defeated the Capitals was in March, 2014.

Comments

“We had a bad start and you can’t have that especially against a team like Washington. They made us pay. Tough to play catch-up hockey.” -Bruins Assistant Captain Patrice Bergeron, regarding their touch start. Bergeron played a good game and had a beautiful assist, but unfortunately it wasn’t enough to score any points.

Positives

Some good things to take away from the game: Tuukka Rask stopped all 3 breakaways he faced in the game. This included one on Ovechkin, then Tom Wilson, taking away his opportunity for the hat trick, and Lars Eller on his shorthanded breakaway. The Bruins continue to not give up when they are behind. They came all the way back from 3-0 last Monday against the Blue Jackets. They nearly completed another comeback against the Capitals in this game.

The Bruins are back in action on Monday at the TD Garden in Boston. They host the Minnesota Wild. Hopefully, Boston can get Krejci back soon to give a boost to their lineup.

