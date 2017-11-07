

Get ready Boston. For the third time in the past nine years, the Bruins are taking hockey fans back to their roots. It was announced earlier on Twitter, by Barstool Sports, the Boston Bruins are set to face the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2019 Winter Classic. This will mark the first time the Bruins have participated in the Winter Classic as the visiting team. The matchup is set to take place at Notre Dame Stadium. Multiple reports have stated that an official announcement will be made later this month.

Boston Bruins

The Bruins will be participating in their third Winter Classic. Their first appearance was a 2-1 overtime victory against the Philadelphia Flyers, at Fenway park. Marco Sturm tipped in a pass from Patrice Bergeron to seal the victory, making the Bruins the first home team to ever win a Winter Classic game.

The Bruins other appearance was their more recent matchup against the Montreal Canadians, at Gillette Stadium. A matchup between two original six teams, and one of the most historic rivalry’s in sports led to a lot of hype. Unfortunately, the Bruins failed to show up, and embarrassed themselves in a 5-1 loss. It was worse than the score indicates.

Chicago Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have appeared in three previous Winter Classic games, and have an 0-3 record in those contests. They dropped their only home game out of the three, at Wrigley Field, to the Detroit Red Wings in 2009, by a score of 6-4. The other two games were on the road. The first was a 3-2 loss to the Washington Capitals. Then a 4-1 loss to the Blues, after taking an early 1-0 lead.

Head to Head History

The Bruins currently hold a 265-238-4 all time record against the Blackhawks. However, the Blackhawks beat the Bruins, in six games, in the 2013 Stanley Cup finals at TD Garden. The past three seasons, the teams have had an even split, each going 3-3-0.

Key Matchups

Most of the rosters have turned over since the two teams collided in the Stanley Cup finals. A few key members have kept the rivalry alive–namely, Patrice Bergeron vs. Jonathan Toews. This is one of the best matchups to watch in hockey. While neither player will make you jump out of your seat with a dazzling deke or a giant hit, they are the most balanced, valuable centers in the NHL. Another matchup to watch is Rask handling the Blackhawks on the big stage, after the devastating ending last time.

Of course it’s to early to be breaking down the matchup, but for hockey fans, nothing is better than the Winter Classic. It takes everyone back to their pond hockey roots, and is one of the greatest events in hockey.

