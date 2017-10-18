Ryan Spooner Out 4-6 Weeks With Groin Injury

The Boston Bruins have announced that Ryan Spooner will be out for 4-6 weeks with a right groin adductor tear. Spooner suffered this injury during the Bruins game against the Golden Knights in Las Vegas.

Spooner, 25, has had a rought start to the 2017-18 season, and this injury only makes things worse. Through the first five games of the season Spooner only has a single assist. This goes in line with the luck the Bruins have been experiencing, they are 2-3-0 on the season.

Spooner is coming off back-to-back seasons of double digit goals. He has also had 36 and 28 assists respectively in the last two seasons. This has made him an important piece of the Bruins forward corps.

Bruins issue update on Ryan Spooner: https://t.co/jOKz8m1feH — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 18, 2017

After announcing the injury to Spooner the Bruins called up Kenneth Agostino and Peter Cehlarik. Agostino is currently leading the Providence Bruins with three goals and four assists for seven points, good for third in the AHL.

Agostino was originally drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the fifth round, 140th overall, in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft. If he dressed for the Bruins at any point during his call-up this will be his third NHL team. He has only played in 17 career games to this point.

As for Cehlarik, he was a Bruins draft pick back in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft. Cehlarik was taken in the third round, 90th overall. The 2016-17 season was his first in North America. He played in 49 games for Providence, scoring 20 goals and adding 18 assists to his tally. He also played in 11 games for Boston, getting two assists in the process.

Cehlarik has two goals and three assists in three games for Providence this season.

While both of them won’t be expected to do anything than play a role in the bottom six, this is still a huge loss to have Spooner out for an extended period of time.

