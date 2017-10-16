Bruins- The Bruins looked good on Saturday night in the Desert with a 6-2 win against the Arizona Coyotes. The same cant be said for the Bruins on Sunday as the Bruins fell to the Golden Knights 3-1. The Bruins are off until Thursday when they are back in Boston to host the Vancouver Canucks.

Saturday in Arizona

The Bruins really impressed on Saturday night as they skated to a 6-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes. Rookie Anders Bjork recorded his first career NHL goal. Jake DeBrusk scored his second of the season and added an assist in the game. Some more noticeable Bruins on Saturday were Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak, Tim Schaller, Danton Heinen, and the most outstanding Bruin on the night was captain Zdeno Chara. Chara registered his first goal of the season in the second period and added two helpers. Marchand scored a nifty backhand goal off a slick pass from David Pastrnak. Pasta also added an assist in the game. Tim Schaller scored for the second straight game for the Bruins. Recent call up Danton Heinen got two assists in the game.

Dobby impresses

Bruins goaltender Anton Khudobin got the strart on Saturday night and played very well to earn his first win of the season. Khudobin stopped 29 of 31 shots he faced against the struggling Coyotes. The Bruins really needed Khudobin to step up for them with starter Tuukka Rask struggling and he certainly did. With the Bruins wanting to rest Rask a little bit more this season, Khudobin will have to step up and win some games. I think he has proven he is the man for the job after watching him this preseason and in this game.

”The ‘W’ is always great. No matter what the score, whether it’s 8-6 or 9-7. If you win then you win. Nobody talks about losers. Everybody talks about winners, right?” said Khudobin. “If you win, then you’re on the horse, and if you don’t then you’re under it. It’s great to get one at the start of the season, and so now hopefully it’s not going to roll like it did last year.”

Sunday in Vegas

The Bruins had a disappointing game on Sunday as they fell to the leagues newest team the Las Vegas Golden Knights. The Bruins only managed to get 23 shots on their old teammate Malcolm Subban. If the Bruins want to win games they are going to need to generate more shots on net. They will also need to try and stop being so fancy all the time and just keep it simple and try to get those greasy goals. If the Bruins focus more on this they will score more goals and win more hockey games. Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask played fairly well in the game by stopping 23 of 25 shots that he faced.

The Bruins lone goal scorer on Sunday was David Pastrnak who banked the puck off the Vegas defender in the final minute of the game. Brad Marchand who continues to put up points assisted Pastrnak’s goal. Rookie Charlie McAvoy also got an assist on the goal as well which now gives him assists in the last two games.

Injuries

The Bruins lost Ryan Spooner and Adam Mcquaid on Sunday due to injuries. I am unsure as to what happened to Spooner but he is out with a lower body injury. As for Mcquaid, he took a slap shot from ex teammate Colin Miller right off the side of his leg which didn’t look pretty.

Whats next

The Bruins will get four days off before their next matchup at home against the Vancouver Canucks. If the Bruins want to make it to the postseason again this year they are going to have to do better than they have thus far. They wont make the playoffs if they are a 500 team. They need to put up points and they need to do it now before its too late. The Bruins look like they may get a boost to their lineup on Thursday as Patrice Bergeron looks to be close to returning. I really hope Bergy is back soon as he is a very important player on this team.

