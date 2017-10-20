LAS VEGAS, NV – OCTOBER 15: Tuukka Rask #40 of the Boston Bruins tracks the puck in the second period of a game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on October 15, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Golden Knights won 3-1. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Boston Bruins announced Thursday that goaltender Tuukka Rask would be out indefinitely due to a concussion. On Wednesday during the Bruins practice, forward Anders Bjork collided with Rask, toppling him over. Rask needed assistance leaving the ice and did not return. Upon further evaluation Wednesday evening and night, the Bruins announced that he indeed did suffer a concussion. There has been no timetable for return, but Rask will miss at least one week. The severity of the concussion has not yet been revealed so the time of return all balances on that.

As expected, Tuukka Rask diagnosed w/concussion after getting smoked in practice yesterday. He was spaghetti-legged coming off ice yesterday — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) October 19, 2017

Anton Khudobin will fill in for Rask while he is out. He started for the Bruins in Thursday night’s match-up against the Vancouver Canucks. “Sometimes with the injuries, you look around and go, ‘What’s next?’ But I think that’s a lousy approach to take,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said in an interview with NHL.com. “I think Anton’s very excited to get a start [Thursday]. … One door closes, another one opens. That’s the way you’ve got to look at it.” Rask, 30, has a record of 1-3-0 this season. He has posted a 3.30 goals-against average and a .882 save percentage in those games.

In some better news on the injury front for the Bruins, forward David Backes returned to the lineup Thursday night after missing several weeks with Diverticulitis, an inflammatory illness that effects the intestines. Backes missed the beginning of the season due to the illness. He practiced for two consecutive days this week and showed signs of good health and the Bruins coaching staff believed he was ready to go. Also, centre Patrice Bergeron made his return to the lineup Thursday after missing time with a lower-body injury. Bergeron was in a non-contact jersey Thursday morning at the Bruins morning skate, but was deemed ready to play.

The Boston Bruins are currently 2-3-0 after playing five games this season. They sit in sixth place in the Atlantic Division.

Main Photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on