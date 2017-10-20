LAS VEGAS, NV – OCTOBER 15: Riley Nash (2nd L) #20 and Kevan Miller (R) #86 of the Boston Bruins help teammate Adam McQuaid #54 off the ice after he was hit by a shot from Colin Miller #6 (not pictured) of the Vegas Golden Knights in the third period of their game at T-Mobile Arena on October 15, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Golden Knights won 3-1. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Boston Bruins are coming off of a bounce back 6-3 win against the Vancouver Canucks last night. While there is much to be pleased with, injuries continue to plague the Bruins line-up. The latest to fall to injury is defenseman Adam McQuaid.

McQuaid suffered a broken right fibula and will have surgery on Monday. He is expected to miss approximately eight weeks. — Joe McDonald (@JoeyMacHockey) October 20, 2017

Adam McQuaid Out Approximately 8 Weeks

During the latter part of the game last night, McQuaid took a puck to the foot and did not return. The Bruins have officially announced that McQuaid has a broken right fibula. He is scheduled to have surgery on Monday, October 23rd and will miss approximately 8 weeks. It was the second time in less than a week that McQuaid was helped off the ice after blocking the shot, the first happening courtesy of Colin Miller in a game against the Vegas Golden Knights.

While both Patrice Bergeron and David Backes returned to the lineup last night, other members of the lineup continue to fall to injury. Recently, both centre Ryan Spooner and goaltender Tuukka Rask have been added to the injury list. And now, McQuaid joins them.

Most of the storyline from last night surrounds the big impact offensively from Bergeron and the young forwards. But, for those watching, McQuaid’s impact in the defensive zone is undeniable. He will definitely be missed during these eight weeks. The pressure is on the rest of the blue to line to step up in his absence and keep the positives from last night rolling over the next weeks.

