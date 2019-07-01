ST. LOUIS, MO – MARCH 12: Arizona Coyotes’ Richard Panik, left, skates back to the bench after scoring a goal with Clayton Keller during the second period of an NHL hockey game between the St. Louis Blues and the Arizona Coyotes on March 12, 2019, at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO. (Photo by Tim Spyers/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

According to TSN’s Bob McKenzie, The Washington Capitals and free agent forward Richard Panik have agreed on a four-year contract worth approximately $10 million. The deal will carry an AAV or cap hit of approximately $2.5 million per season. The contract will run through the 2022-23 season.

Sounds like Richard Panik will be heading to WSH on a four-year contract. AAV could be somewhere north of $2.5M. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 1, 2019

Over his seven-year NHL career, Richard Panik has played for the Tampa Bay Lightning, Toronto Maple Leafs, Chicago Blackhawks and the Arizona Coyotes. He has put up 75 goals and 84 assists for 159 career points in 410 career games. He was originally drafted in the second round, 52nd overall of the 2009 NHL Draft by the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Last season he scored 14 goals and 19 assists for 33 points in 75 games played. He also added 44 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 50.8 percent Corsi-For and a relative Corsi of +2.6.

What This Means for the Future

The Capitals are getting a good utility player who is skilled on the penalty kill or the power play. He can also play the physical game as evidenced by his 1.67 hits per game. He’s an above average shooter holding an 11.6 percent accuracy when he shoots the puck. His downfall was his inconsistent play at times.

He was rumoured to be traded at the trade deadline this season but was not moved. Washington recently traded Andre Burakovsky and are set to lose Brett Connolly in free agency. The 28- year-old, Czech right-winger provides the Capitals with depth and will help to replace what they have recently lost.

Panik is a versatile forward who can help his new team in most situations. He will be one of those players who does the dirty work in the corners and gets pucks to his linemates. He’s not flashy but is effective.

