The Arizona Coyotes placed defenseman Jakob Chychrun on injured reserve earlier today. Chychrun had sustained a lower-body injury during the bye week period for the Coyotes. He has missed two games since Arizona has returned back to the action and will miss his third straight game tonight.

Jakob Chychrun played his last game for the Arizona Coyotes right before the bye week break against the Montreal Canadiens on January 23. He has not made a road trip with his club after the break. The defenseman has already missed two games for the Coyotes – one against the San Jose Sharks and another against the Dallas Stars on Monday. Chychrun was dealing with a lower-body injury and Arizona has decided to place him on the injured reserve.

The young defenseman signed a six-year contract worth $27.6 million, or $4.6 million per season AAV earlier in November. However, the 20-year-old blueliner has missed a total of 20 games during the current campaign. He has recorded three goals and 11 points in 32 games this year.

Injuries Don´t Stop Coming for Arizona

During last night in Dallas, the Coyotes lost defenseman Alex Goligoski. Goligoski got hit hard by forward Brett Ritchie and failed his concussion test earlier today and likely won’t suit up for the game against the Predators.

In addition, Jakob Chychrun has been the seventh Arizona player placed on the injured reserve this season. Not counting Dave Bolland or Marian Hossa on long term injured reserve, the Coyotes currently have Christian Dvorak, Nick Schmaltz, Brad Richardson, Michael Grabner, Jason Demers and Antti Raanta on the injured list. And maybe add Alex Goligoski to that list as well.

Adin Hill, Dakota Mermis Recalled

Before tonight´s game in Nashville, the Coyotes have called up goaltender Adin Hill and defenseman Dakota Mermis from the Tucson Roadrunners in the AHL. Current number one goaltender Darcy Kuemper suffered a small injury during the game in Dallas from Monday. Netminder Calvin Pickard will be making just his second start of his short Arizona spell versus the Predators. Adin Hill, who already played in 12 games in the NHL this year, will be a backup tonight.

Dakota Mermis is 25 years old and was originally drafted by the Coyotes in the third round (76th overall) in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. With both Jakob Chychrun and Alex Goligoski out, it is very probable Mermis will slot into the defensive structure for Rick Tocchet and his coaching staff. Mermis has skated in 10 games in the NHL during his career, all of them with the Coyotes.

