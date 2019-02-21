OTTAWA, ON – JANUARY 22: Arizona Coyotes Defenceman Jordan Oesterle (82) during warm-up before National Hockey League action between the Arizona Coyotes and Ottawa Senators on January 22, 2019, at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, ON, Canada. (Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Arizona Coyotes have signed defenceman Jordan Oesterle to a two-year extension worth $2.8 million or $1.4 million AAV. This contract carries him through the 2020-21 season. Oesterle was in the final year of his two-year, $1.3 million deal that he signed with the Chicago Blackhawks back in 2017.

OFFICIAL: #Coyotes Sign Oesterle to Two-Year Contract Extension Through 2020-21 Season https://t.co/UNzHEJl3tN — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) February 21, 2019

Over his five-year NHL career, Oesterle has played for the Edmonton Oilers, Chicago Blackhawks, and Arizona Coyotes. He has put up 11 goals and 30 assists for 41 career points in 131 career games. He signed a two-year, $1.85 million deal with the Oilers in March of 2014 after being undrafted.

This season he has scored six goals and 14 assists for 20 points in 51 games. He also added 10 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 47 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of -2.1 percent.

Oesterle was a minor part in the deal that saw the Hawks trade Marian Hossa‘s contract to Arizona along with Vinnie Hinostroza for cap space. However, Jordan Oesterle has become a daily part of the Coyotes blueline.

What This Means for the Future

Despite being a third pairing defenceman this season Oesterle is second on the team among defenseman in goals and points. At 26 years old he brings experience to a young Coyote team who are currently rebuilding. In his first few years in the NHL, he struggled to find a full-time job and has slowly settled in nicely with Arizona. He is currently playing on the third pairing with Ilya Lyubushkin and has seen time on the second PP unit as well where he has picked up half of his goals this season.

You should expect to see Oesterle continue to be a regular in the Coyotes line-up playing on either the second or third pairing. Once everyone is healthy, it is very likely Jordan Oesterle sees his minutes decline. However, he should be a regular with the Coyotes.

