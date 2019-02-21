GLENDALE, AZ – APRIL 08: Shane Doan #19 of the Arizona Coyotes warms up before the NHL game against the Minnesota Wild at Gila River Arena on April 8, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

On Sunday, Feb. 24th, the Arizona Coyotes will retire their long-time captain Shane Doan‘s #19 jersey. Gila River Arena doors will open at 4 p.m. on Sunday, and the ceremony is scheduled to begin promptly at 5. The game vs. the Winnipeg Jets will start at 7.

Fitting that the Arizona Coyotes will play the team they used to be before relocating to the Valley of the Sun in 1996.

19 Days of Doan, No. 8: “I think I led the league in most two-goal games.”-Shane Doan. Not on this day as Doan slaps one in at the buzzer for his first career hat trick in a 5-1 @ArizonaCoyotes win. #ThankYouDoan pic.twitter.com/bVTfpoT8OZ — FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) February 16, 2019

Here’s how Doan explained his feelings about the upcoming event to arizonacoyotes.com.

“I’m really excited,” Doan said. “The Coyotes have done such a great job of making this a big deal, and it’s been cool to talk to all of the people who are coming. That’s the part I’m really excited about – to get to share this with the fans here in Arizona and to be able to have friends and family around for it. It’s something that you never dream of happening, and to get to experience it will be pretty amazing.”

As an added honor, the second incarnation of the Winnipeg Jets will be involved in the event. Players from both teams will wear number 19 Doan sweaters during warm-ups — as an added bonus for Doan, who played one season in Winnipeg before the team moved to Arizona in 1996-97.

Shane Doan’s 21-year Career in Arizona

Doan completed his last season with the team after the 2016-17 season had concluded. To many, the method used to inform him that he wouldn’t be getting another contract was less than ideal. He met with GM John Chayka on June 29, 2017, at his favorite breakfast restaurant. He was told the team was moving in another direction and that Oliver Ekman-Larsson would be named the captain.

Shane Doan was the team’s all-time leader in goals (402), assists (570) and points (972). He was the team’s captain for 13 years — one of the longest reigning captains in the NHL.

Where It All Began

Doan was drafted seventh overall in the 1995 NHL Entry draft by the Winnipeg Jets. The Halkirk, AB native was 18 years old.

He played for the Kamloops Blazers of the WHL when he was drafted and tallied 37 goals, 57 assists in 71 games. He was then promoted to the Springfield Falcons of the AHL where he went on to score 21 goals, 21 assists in 39 games.

His next step was with the Winnipeg Jets where it took him four seasons to finally come up with NHL-caliber statistics. He collected 26 goals, 25 assists in 81 games. Prior to that, he hadn’t scored more than seven goals or 22 points in a single season.

His best statistical season was 2007-08 when he had 28 goals, 50 assists in 82 games. He also had nine power play goals and the following season he increased his goal production to 31 which was his highest output as a Coyote.

Most Memorable Shane Doan Play

It was the 2009-10 playoffs and the Coyotes were facing their arch rival Detroit Red Wings. Game 3 was in Detroit with the series tied 1-1.

Doan was chasing the puck towards the boards and got tripped by Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard. Doan tumbled over Howard while he could have just crashed into him instead — but that wasn’t his style. The end result was a shoulder injury which put Doan on the shelf for the rest of the series.

[embedded content]

Although the tough Coyotes managed to win Game 3 to take a series lead 2-1, they went on to lose three of the final four games to drop the series 4-3.

Shane Doan Epitomizes the Coyote Spirit

If you’ve had a chance to watch the 2018-19 Arizona Coyotes fight and scratch for every win to maintain their current position just two points out of the playoffs, it reminds you of what a player like Shane Doan is all about.

He never quits, he always has a smile for everyone and he’s just an upright, decent human being.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson has a huge undertaking to replace Doan, but then who can replace a legend?

Finally, Shane Doan was everything good about the Arizona Coyotes. And on Sunday, everyone who knew him or played with him, will watch with amazement and glory as that #19 jersey meets its final home in the rafters.

