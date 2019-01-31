Antoine Vermette during the second period of a game at Honda Center on November 22, 2017 in Anaheim, California.

The National Hockey League Players Association has announced that veteran, free agent forward Antoine Vermette has retired. Vermette played 14 seasons in the National Hockey League.

Congratulations and all the best to Antoine Vermette, who today announces his retirement after a fantastic NHL career that spanned 14 seasons. Antoine’s statement, available in English and French, here: https://t.co/IdhqwbovNb pic.twitter.com/lIQ0tOAjhD — NHLPA (@NHLPA) January 31, 2019

The St. Agapit, Quebec native totaled 228 goals and 287 assists for 515 points in 1,046 career games. He also logged a career total of 622 penalty minutes and 31 game-winning goals.

The 36-year-old played for the Ottawa Senators, Columbus Blue Jackets, Arizona Coyotes, Chicago Blackhawks and Anaheim Ducks in his 14-year NHL career. Ottawa originally drafted Vermette in the second round, 55th overall of the 2000 NHL draft.

Vermette provided eight goals and eight assists for 16 points in 64 games last season with the Ducks. His possession numbers were 45.3 percent Corsi and -2.9 relative Corsi. He also totaled 34 penalty minutes.

His best season was with the Blue Jackets in 2009-10 when he logged 27 goals and 38 assists for 65 points. He scored 24 goals in 200708 with the Senators and 2013-14 with the Coyotes.

He was a decorated scorer with the Victoriaville Tigers of the QMJHL where he netted 57 goals and 62 assists for 119 points in the 2000-01 season. Vermette also led the Tigers to the QMJHL title in 2002 and a second-place finish in the Memorial Cup.

Vermette was a helpful part of the 2014-15 Chicago Blackhawks Stanley Cup victory. He came over from Arizona at the trade deadline, where he totaled four goals and three assists in 20 post-season games. Vermette also represented Team Canada in the 2011 World Championships. The Canadians placed fifth in that tournament and he went without a point in four games.

He went right back to the Coyotes and was a fan favourite for the team. However, he was liked by all of the clubs that he played for in his long career. We wish him all the best in his retirement.

Antoine Vermette during the second period of a game at Honda Center on November 22, 2017 in Anaheim, California. (Getty Images)

