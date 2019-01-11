GLENDALE, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 08: Brad Richardson #15 of the Arizona Coyotes skates with the puck alongside Niklas Hjalmarsson #4 during the third period of the NHL game against the San Jose Sharks at Gila River Arena on December 8, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. The Sharks defeated the Coyotes 5-3. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Arizona Coyotes have placed yet another player on injured reserve. This time it is centerman Brad Richardson. The Coyotes announced he has an upper-body injury. However, because of that, he will be listed as week-to-week.

INJURY UPDATE: #Coyotes center Brad Richardson will be placed on the injured-reserve list because of an upper-body injury and is out week-to-week. — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) January 11, 2019

Coyotes are just a few points out from the other Wild Card scrabblers in the Pacific, with a couple of four-point in-division games coming up here. So naturally three of their centers (Dvorak, Schmaltz, and now Brad Richardson) are out at least week-to-week. Man. — Catherine Silverman (@catmsilverman) January 11, 2019

Brad Richardson will join fellow Coyotes on the Injured Reserve. Nick Schmaltz, Antti Raanta, Jason Demers, Christian Dvorak and Michael Grabner. All of these players are on IR and lots of them are possibly out for the season. Richardson, 33, has 16 points this season. He has 11 goals, but just 5 assists. Over his career, he has played 723 games. He has 92 goals, as well as 128 assists for 220 points.

Richardson was drafted 163rd overall in the 2003 NHL Entry Draft by the Colorado Avalanche. However, he has played with many different teams. Over his 14 year career, he has played for 4 teams. The Avalanche, LA Kings, Vancouver Canucks and Coyotes. Richardson is a depth centerman that provides NHL experience and leadership.

This Coyotes season has not gone as planned. They were expected to be competitors for a spot this year. While this may still be an option, it has been made much harder by the loss of so many key pieces. Fans are no doubt sick of losing and want to see change. The Coyotes have made a mix of both big and small moves over the past few years. However, luck has not been on their side.

