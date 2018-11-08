Share on Facebook
Tweet on Twitter
GLENDALE, AZ – OCTOBER 27: Arizona Coyotes goaltender Antti Raanta (32) looks on during the NHL hockey game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Arizona Coyotes on October 27, 2018 at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
The Arizona Coyotes have placed goaltender Antti Raanta on IR with a lower-body injury. In a corresponding move, they called up goaltender Hunter Miska from the AHL.
Source: Coyotes place G Antti Raanta on IR, retroactive to Nov. 6. Earliest he’s eligible to return is the final game of this 4-game trip, Nov. 13 at DET. He’ll miss Thursday at PHI: Saturday at PIT; Sunday at WASH. Darcy Kuemper will get some work. Maybe Hunter Miska, too.
— Craig Morgan (@craigsmorgan) November 8, 2018
Raanta was injured on Tuesday morning at practice. He will miss the Coyotes next four games, which are all on the road. So far this season, Raanta is 5-4-0 with a 2.10 goals-against average and .929 Save Percentage in nine starts. Over his six-year NHL career, Raanta has played for New York Rangers, Chicago Blackhawks, and Arizona Coyotes. He has put up a 73-44-15 career record in 150 career appearances with 133 career starts. He also has a 2.28 goals-against average, .922 save percentage, and 11 shutouts. Raanta has a career 0-1 record in three career Stanley Cup Playoff games, with a 2.56 goals-against average, .895 save percentage. Raanta has also recorded three assists in his career.
What This Means for the Future
The Coyotes will be without Raanta who holds a 2.25 GAA since joining the Coyotes in 56 games. Raanta has been solid and has solved the Coyotes goaltending troubles they had in the past. Darcy Kuemper will take over the starting role for the Coyotes and Hunter Miska was called up from the AHL to back him up. With back-back games this weekend don’t be surprised in Miska ends up getting a start.
Main Image Credit:
View the original article on Last Word On Hockey: Arizona Coyotes Antti Raanta to IR