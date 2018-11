Raanta was injured on Tuesday morning at practice. He will miss the Coyotes next four games, which are all on the road. So far this season, Raanta is 5-4-0 with a 2.10 goals-against average and .929 Save Percentage in nine starts. Over his six-year NHL career, Raanta has played for New York Rangers Chicago Blackhawks , and Arizona Coyotes. He has put up a 73-44-15 career record in 150 career appearances with 133 career starts. He also has a 2.28 goals-against average, .922 save percentage, and 11 shutouts. Raanta has a career 0-1 record in three career Stanley Cup Playoff games, with a 2.56 goals-against average, .895 save percentage. Raanta has also recorded three assists in his career.