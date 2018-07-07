WINDSOR, ON – OCTOBER 05: Forward Barrett Hayton #27 of the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds celebrates his first period goal against the Windsor Spitfires on October 5, 2017 at the WFCU Centre in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Dennis Pajot/Getty Images)

The Arizona Coyotes have signed center Barrett Hayton to a three-year, entry-level contract. Details of the deal have not yet been released. This deal carries him through the 2020-2021 season.

“We are very pleased to sign Barrett to an entry-level contract,” said GM John Chayka. “Barrett is a very talented player with a great work ethic. He had a strong development camp and we look forward to his progress this season.”

In his two years with the Sault St.Marie Greyhounds, Hayton scored 30 goals and 57 assists for 87 points in 126 games. Last season, he scored 21 goals and 39 assists for 60 points in 63 games. He also added 32 minutes in penalties. Hayton was named the OHL Scholastic Player of the Year

During the playoffs, Hayton added eight goals and 13 assists for 21 points in 24 games. The Greyhounds would lose to the Hamilton Bulldogs in the Finals.

Hayton was drafted 5th overall by the Coyotes in this year’s draft. He also played for the U18 Team Canada in Hlinka and scored three goals and three assists for the six points in five games during the tournament. Canada would win the gold medal in the tournament.

Hayton has also been invited to attend Team Canada’s World Junior Showcase. The tournament will run from July 28 – August 4.

The fifth overall pick will spend at least another year in the OHL before making the jump to the NHL. Once he is ready to play at the NHL level he should be a pivotal piece in the Coyotes Line-up. At fifth overall Hayton was a surprise pick as most analysts didn’t have Hayden going until at least 10-15th in the first round. According to Lastwordonhockey’s Ben Kerr, Hayton still needs help working on his slapshot.

Kerr also mentioned that Hayton has a knack for finding the right spot on the ice which helps his goal totals. He also can get back on defense and has been known for his back-checking. Hayton is not known for playing the body but is also known for being able to create turnovers.

While expecting to head back to juniors for another season, Hayton does give the Coyotes a player with a solid two-way game and high hockey IQ. Another year with the Greyhounds should help Hayton further progress.

