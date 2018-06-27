PHILADELPHIA, PA – OCTOBER 30: Kevin Connauton #44 of the Arizona Coyotes tries to keep the puck as Matt Read #24 of the Philadelphia Flyers defends on October 30, 2017 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Arizona Coyotes have signed free agent defenceman, Kevin Connauton to a two-year deal worth $2.75M with a cap hit of $1.375M. This deal carries him through the 2019-2020 season.

BREAKING: The Coyotes and defenseman Kevin Connauton have agreed on a two-year, $2.75 million contract, @craigsmorgan reports. https://t.co/l51HIkUCz7 — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) June 27, 2018

Over his five year NHL career, Connauton has played for the Dallas Stars, Columbus Blue Jackets, and Arizona Coyotes. He has scored 26 goals and 42 assists for 68 career points in 260 career NHL games. Connauton has played in four career Stanley Cup Playoff games but has yet to record a point. He was originally drafted in the third round, 83rd overall in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft by the Vancouver Canucks.

Last season, he had a career year, scoring 11 goals and adding 10 assists for 21 points in 73 games. He also added 20 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 46.6 percent Corsi-For with a relative Corsi of -1.2. Connauton is coming off a two-year, $2 million deal with an AAV of $1 million per season. He signed this deal with Arizona in July 2016.

Connauton is coming off a career year in which he had a career-high in goals, hits, and blocks. Without a doubt, Connauton will continue to be an asset physically for the Coyotes, but will also look to continue his offensive game as well. It’s likely that he will play on the second or third pairing for the team.

At 28 years old he can also be used as an experienced depth defenceman if he fails to crack the top six. No matter where he is slotted he will surely be able to make a difference next year for the Coyotes.

Main Photo: PHILADELPHIA, PA – OCTOBER 30: Kevin Connauton #44 of the Arizona Coyotes tries to keep the puck as Matt Read #24 of the Philadelphia Flyers defends on October 30, 2017 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

