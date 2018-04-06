GLENDALE, AZ – MARCH 31: Goaltender Antti Raanta #32 of the Arizona Coyotes makes a glvoe save on the shot from the St. Louis Blues during the second period of the NHL game at Gila River Arena on March 31, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Arizona Coyotes announced today that they have signed goaltender Antti Raanta to a three-year contract extension worth $12.75 million. It carries an AAV or cap hit of $4.25 million per season, and runs through the 2020-21 season.

Antti Raanta’s three-year extension with ARI has an AAV of $4.25M. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) April 6, 2018

The Coyotes acquired Raanta, along with Derek Stepan in a 2017 Draft Day trade with the New York Rangers. They gave up the seventh overall pick in the draft as well as defenseman Anthony DeAngelo. When the Coyotes dealt Mike Smith to the Calgary Flames, Raanta became their number one goaltender. It was the first time he was granted such a role, after stints as a back up in New York, and with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Raanta went 21-16-6 for the Coyotes, while putting up a 2.24 goals against average and .930 save percentage in 46 games this season. Over his five-year NHL career, he has gone 68-39-15 with a 2.30 goals against average, and a .922 save percentage. Raanta was originally signed by the Blackhawks as an undrafted European free agent, prior to the 2013-14 season. The Finnish native previously played for Assat Pori.

Raanta’s agent, Kevin Epp, told Arizona Sports last month there was interest on both sides to get a deal done rather than test the market.

“When they traded for him it was to be the No. 1 and then obviously the injury and the setback was difficult for everyone,” Epp said. “It’s easy for teams and organizations to sour on a guy because they are not getting the results but it’s not really based on merit. Getting injured, I don’t think anybody planned that. It’s great that they stuck with him and it’s even better that he’s come back strong and healthy and almost started like it was a new season.”

Looking Ahead

Raanta is likely to split the net next season with Darcy Kuemper. The Coyotes made a trade deadline day move to acquire Kuemper from the Los Angeles Kings and also signed him to a contract extension. The moves mean that the Coyotes are set between the pipes for the foreseeable future.

Main Photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on