The Arizona Coyotes have attempted to address their goaltending woes, acquiring goaltender Scott Wedgewood from the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, in exchange for a 2018 fifth round pick.

After a solid off-season, the Arizona Coyotes have started the 2017-18 season with an abysmal 0-9-1 record. One of the main factors behind this extraordinarily horrible start has been their goaltending. Starting netminder Antti Raanta, who was acquired over the summer from the New York Rangers, was injured after just three appearances, in which he posted a reasonable .911 save percentage.

With Raanta down early, the crease was handed to backup Louis Domingue. Coming off of a bad 2016-17 year where he had a .908 SV% and a 3.08 goals-against average, Domingue has been terrible to start the new campaign. In six games, the 25-year old has an astonishingly poor .858 SV% and a 4.36 GAA.

Adin Hill was called up from the Tucson Roadrunners due to Raanta’s injury, and the rookie has not been able to help the Coyotes at all. In three games, the former third-round pick has a .880 SV% and a 3.76 GAA. Arizona needed to do something, and the Devils just so happened to have a goaltender available.

On Saturday, the New Jersey Devils needed to open up a roster spot in order to activate starting netminder Cory Schneider off of injured reserve, who will start on Saturday night as well. With no reason to move Keith Kinkaid, and Mackenzie Blackwood needing starts in the AHL, there was no need for Scott Wedgewood anymore. Although the 25-year old had good numbers with Albany a year ago, New Jersey simply didn’t need him. Rather than send him down to play backup minutes, the Devils saw an opportunity to move Wedgewood for a pick.

Competition in Goal

Wedgewood brings competition in the Coyotes net, while also allowing Arizona to send Adin Hill back down to Tucson. While Raanta remains out, Wedgewood and Domingue will battle for minutes. When the Finnish goaltender returns, things will get interesting. Both Wedgewood and Domingue will require waivers. The next few games will decide whether Scott Wedgewood or Louis Domingue remains in the NHL.

