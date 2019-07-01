ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 03: Corey Perry #10 of the Anaheim Ducks skates with the puck past Juuso Valimaki #8 of the Calgary Flames during the third period of a game at Honda Center on April 03, 2019 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The Dallas Stars signed free-agent winger Corey Perry to a one-year contract worth $1.5 million. This contract carries him through the 2019-20 season. TSN’s Frank Seravailli first reported the deal.

Corey Perry is heading to the Dallas #Stars on a one-year deal. Expectation is a $1.5 million salary with performance bonuses attainable. #TSN — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 1, 2019

Perry spent the first 14 years of his career playing with the Anaheim Ducks before being bought out on June 19th. He has put up 372 goals and 404 assists for 776 career points in 988 career games. Perry also has 36 goals and 53 assists for 89 points in 118 games during the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He earned his first Stanley Cup with the Ducks in 2007. He was originally drafted 28th overall of the 2003 NHL draft by the Ducks. His best season came during the 2010-11 season. That year he put up 50 goals and 48 assists for 98 points while playing in all 82 games. He also went home with the Hart Trophy and Maurice Richard Award.

Last season he scored six goals and four assists for 10 points. He also added 27 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 47.0 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of -2.1.

What This Means for Corey Perry and His Future

After 14 years in Anaheim, Perry will enter new scenery with his new club. Perry has dealt with injuries which limited him to only 31 games last season with the Ducks. He’s a clutch scoring and will prove to be a very strong veteran winger for his new club.

Moving forward Perry will continue to be a solid top-six forward for his new club. He’s shown that when healthy he can be a guy who will put up 15-20 goals per season. The Ontario native will also look to be a leader off the ice. Expect Perry to be a huge addition next season if he’s able to stay healthy.

Dallas makes a big splash by adding veterans like Perry and Joe Pavelski in free agency.

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 03: Corey Perry #10 of the Anaheim Ducks skates with the puck past Juuso Valimaki #8 of the Calgary Flames during the third period of a game at Honda Center on April 03, 2019 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Related

View the original article on