NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 12: Michael Del Zotto #4 of the Vancouver Canucks smiles before a face off against the New York Rangers in the first period at Madison Square Garden on November 12, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Free agent defenseman Michael Del Zotto signs with the Anaheim Ducks on a one-year contract worth $750,000. This contract carries him through the 2019-20 season.

Michael Del Zotto signed a one year deal ($750 000) with the @AnaheimDucks — Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) July 11, 2019

Over his 10-year NHL career Del Zotto has played for the New York Rangers, Nashville Predators, Philadelphia Flyers, Vancouver Canucks, Ducks and St. Louis Blues. He has put up 54 goals and 167 assists for 221 career points in 608 career games. He was originally drafted in the 1st round, 20th overall of the 2008 NHL draft by the Rangers.

Last season he scored one goal and nine assists for ten points. He also added eight minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 50.0 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of 1.2.

Del Zotto only played 42 games last year, being a healthy scratch along the way many times.

What This Means for the Future

Del Zotto, at only 29 years old, is already past his prime. At this point, he’s nothing more than a depth defender and should add some stability to the blueline with this team. If needed to, he can log some minutes in a pinch and fill in for any injuries. A one-year deal is very low-risk and a smart signing.

He’s a good skater and mobile, considering his injury history. Del Zotto also has leadership and playoff experience, both invaluables for a younger team like the Sabres. It’s an unknown whether he’ll start the season in the NHL or the minors, but either way, he’ll be a mentor to Buffalo’s younger pieces. It’s a smart signing for both ways, as it also gives Del Zotto an opportunity to prove himself again as a reliable option.

