ANAHEIM, CA – OCTOBER 21: Ryan Miller #30 of the Anaheim Ducks reacts to a shot during the second period against the Buffalo Sabres at Honda Center on October 21, 2018 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Anaheim Ducks have re-signed free agent goaltender Ryan Miller to a one-year contract worth $1.125 million for the next season. This contract carries him through the 2019-2020 season. Anaheim also re-signed Derek Grant and Korbinian Holzer to one-year deals.

The Ducks keep their veteran backup goaltender with 16 years of experience under his belt. Miller has emerged into a No. 2 goaltender for the Anaheim Ducks over the past two seasons. Over his 16-year NHL career, Miller has played for Buffalo Sabres, Vancouver Canucks, St. Louis Blues and the Ducks. He has put up a 378-275-82 career record in 757 career appearances with 610 career starts. He also has a 2.60 goals against average, .915 save percentage, and 44 shutouts. Miller has a career 28-27 record in 57 career Stanley Cup Playoff games, with a 2.52 goals against average, .913 save percentage, and three shutouts.

Last season, Miller played in 20 games with 17 starts for the Ducks. He put up an 8-7-2 record with a 2.76 goals against average and .912 save percentage and one shutout. Miller’s best season came during the 2009-10 season when he put up a 41-18-8 record with a 2.22 goals against average, .929 save percentage and five shutouts. He would go on to win the Vezina 45Trophy that year as well. He also has added 11 career assists.

What This Means for the Future

Miller is starting to adapt into his new role as a back-up goaltender in the NHL after spending most of his career as a starter. He is has proven that he can still be an asset in the NHL. During the 2017-18 season, Miller put up very solid numbers in his first year with the Ducks ending the season with a 2.35 goals against average, .928 save percentage and four shutouts. This was Miller’s best year since the 2009-10 season when he took home the Vezina. Expect Miller to continue his solid play like he has over the last two seasons.

