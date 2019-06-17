GLENDALE, AZ – OCTOBER 15: Head coach Dallas Eakins of the Edmonton Oilers watches from the bench during the NHL game against the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena on October 15, 2014 in Glendale, Arizona. The Coyotes defeated the Oilers 7-4. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Anaheim Ducks have hired Dallas Eakins as their head coach. Terms of the deal, including length and pay, have not be released. His hiring was delayed as the Ducks looked at other candidates.

It’s official: Dallas Eakins is our new head coach! 📰➡ https://t.co/D9PyhxsW9P pic.twitter.com/3QfinYzaUf — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) June 17, 2019

Dallas Eakins was most recently the coach of the Anaheim Ducks AHL affiliate, the San Diego Gulls where he has had great success. Eakins has also been the head coach of the Toronto Marlies and Edmonton Oilers. Eakins received criticism while in Edmonton and had his reputation tarnished, but the poor record that he had can be attributed, at least in part, to the roster that he was given.

He continued to have success at the AHL level, both with the Toronto Marlies prior to his stint in Edmonton, and after in San Diego when he has had a record above 0.500 in every season since joining the Ducks affiliate.

“This is a tremendous honor for my family,” said Eakins in a statement. “I am truly humbled. It was a privilege to serve as head coach of the San Diego Gulls during our first four seasons, and I look forward to build off that success here in Anaheim.”

What This Means for the Future

Eakins has been given a second chance at being an NHL coach. However, he has more than earned this opportunity through coaching at the AHL level. He’ll have a chance to redeem himself with the Ducks.

Main photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on