ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 03: Corey Perry #10 of the Anaheim Ducks skates with the puck past Juuso Valimaki #8 of the Calgary Flames during the third period of a game at Honda Center on April 03, 2019 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The Anaheim Ducks have bought out winger Corey Perry. The buyout will cost $2 million in actual dollars for each of the next four seasons. The buyout will carry a cap hit of $2.625 million in year 1, $6.625 million in year 2, $2 million in year 3, and $2 million in year 4 according to CapFriendly.

Perry now joins the 2019 unrestricted free agent board. Last season, he scored six goals and four assists for 10 points, adding 27 minutes in penalties. However, Perry only played in a career-low 31 games due to a knee injury which kept him out until February. His possession numbers were 47.0 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of -2.1. The Ducks first-round draft pick in 2003 has spent his entire career with Anaheim. In that time, he has 372 goals and 404 assists for 776 career points in 988 career games. Perry also has 36 goals and 53 assists for 89 points in 118 career Stanley Cup Playoff Games.

He’s put up six seasons of at least 30 goals and reached the 50 goal mark in the 2010-11 season.

Bob Murray stated after the buyout that it was “one of the most difficult decisions I’ve had to make in my 44 years in the NHL.” The Anaheim Ducks gain an additional $6 million in cap space for this season with this buyout.

Corey Perry Looks to Improve From Last Season

The 34-year old winger will look to bounce back after an injury-shortened season last year. Perry has spent his entire career with the Ducks and could be a low risk buy for any team looking for wingers in free agency.

Perry can hope to bounce back from the past three seasons where he has not hit 20 goals in a season during that time. He can be a leader for whichever team decides to take a chance on him. Perry won a cup with the Ducks in 2007 and knows what it takes to win a Stanley Cup.

Main photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on