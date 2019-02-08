EDMONTON, AB – APRIL 30: Patrick Eaves #18 of the Anaheim Ducks skates against the Edmonton Oilers in Game Three of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on April 30, 2017 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images)

The Anaheim Ducks have announced that they have placed forward Patrick Eaves on injured reserve. The details of his injury have not yet been released.

Eaves had just recently returned to the Ducks lineup after being sidelined since November 9th with a fractured rib and back spasms. He was held out of Thursday night’s game against the Ottawa Senators due to an illness, but, it was unclear if that was going to be long-term.

Eaves has only appeared in seven games so far this season. He has yet to register a point.

Eaves was acquired from the Dallas Stars at the trade deadline in 2017.

Over his career, he has scored 132 goals and added 110 assists for 242 points in 633 games. He was originally drafted by the Ottawa Senators in the first round, 29th overall in the 2003 NHL Entry Draft.

Beginning of the End for Eaves?

This recent injury could be the beginning of the end for Eaves. Eaves is currently in the second year of a three year deal he signed with the Ducks in 2017. Since signing the deal, he’s appeared in only nine games. Eaves was forced to miss all but two games in the 2017-18 season after being diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome, which is a muscle-weakening autoimmune disorder. This season, he’s been limited to seven games after dealing with several injuries. Eaves will turn 35 in May. With the health issues he’s been having over the past few years, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him call it a career after this season.

With Eaves out, Derek Grant or Adam Cracknell are projected to slot into the lineup.

Grant was reacquired by the Ducks on January 17th after they traded forward Joseph Blandisi to Pittsburgh. He’s registered one goal in seven games since the trade.

Lastly, Adam Cracknell has spent most of this season in the AHL between the Toronto Marlies and San Diego Gulls. Additionally, he’s played two games with the Ducks since being recalled on January 22nd. He’s yet to register a point.

The Ducks never game will be a Saturday matinee against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Main Photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on