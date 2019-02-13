OTTAWA, ON – FEBRUARY 07: Anaheim Ducks Goalie John Gibson (36) makes a save during warm-up before National Hockey League action between the Anaheim Ducks and Ottawa Senators on February 7, 2019, at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, ON, Canada. (Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Anaheim Ducks announced that goaltenders John Gibson and Chad Johnson have both been placed on injured reserve with head injuries.

Injury updates from Bob Murray: John Gibson (head/back/neck) is improving, but he will he placed on IR. Chad Johnson (head) will be placed on IR. — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) February 13, 2019

Gibson was injured during Thursday’s game against the Ottawa Senators. The injury occurred when teammate Jaycob Megna fell into the crease and onto Gibson with 1:52 remaining in the second period. Gibson finished the period but Chad Johnson started the third period between the pipes. There was no sign of how Johnson got hurt but he was pulled from his last appearance after giving up four goals on 14 shots in the first period on Saturday versus the Philadelphia Flyers.

This season, Gibson has played in 46 games with 45 starts. He has a 17-19-8 record with a 2.93 goals against average, a .914 save percentage and two shutouts.

Gibson has spent his entire six-year career with the Ducks. He has put up a 110-74-28 career record in 224 career appearances with 216 career starts. He also has a 2.42 goals against average, .921 save percentage, and 18 shutouts. Gibson has a career 11-13 record in 26 career Stanley Cup Playoff games, with a 2.80 goals against average, .912 save percentage, and one shutout. He was originally drafted in the second round, 39th overall in the 2011 NHL draft.

Claimed on waivers from the St. Louis Blues, Johnson has appeared in nine games for the Ducks. He has posted a 0-5-0 record with a 3.75 GAA and a .872 SV%. With the Blues, Johnson had a 7-2-6 record in 10 games played. He posted a 3.54 GAA, .884 SV% and one shutout.

Johnson has bounced around during his career. He has appeared in games for the New York Rangers, Arizona Coyotes, Boston Bruins, New York Islanders, Buffalo Sabres, Calgary Flames, Blues and Ducks. In 192 NHL games, Johnson has a 80-72-15 record with a 2.73 GAA and a .907 SV%. He also has eight career shutouts. While drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2006, he never appeared in a game for them.

Ducks Question Marks Between The Pipes

This move just adds more pain to the Ducks season as they lose both goalies to injury. Kevin Boyle will get his first career start tonight for the Ducks. Ryan Miller will likely get the majority of the starts moving forward with Boyle backing him up. Boyle will be the fifth goaltender to man the pipes for the Ducks this season. So far this season, the Ducks goalies have a combined 3.21 GAA, 9th worst in the NHL.

The Ducks did receive some good news as Ryan Miller was activated off of injured reserve and will back up Kevin Boyle in tonight’s game. Miller hasn’t played since December 9th due to a knee injury. Miller began the season as the Ducks back-up and was 4-2-1 with a 2.71 goals against average and .922 save percentage.

