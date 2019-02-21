OTTAWA, ON – FEBRUARY 07: Anaheim Ducks Right Wing Jakob Silfverberg (33) prepares for a face-off during third period National Hockey League action between the Anaheim Ducks and Ottawa Senators on February 7, 2019, at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, ON, Canada. (Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Anaheim Ducks have essentially agreed to re-sign forward Jakob Silfverberg to a five-year contract extension with an estimated AAV of approximately $5.25 million.This contract carries him through the 2024-25 season and comes one week before the trade deadline. However, it is not a hundred percent confirmed until after the deadline due to Salary Cap.

AAV on this expected to be approx $5.25M https://t.co/YVnonUkj8Y — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 21, 2019

Over his seven-year NHL career, Silfverberg has briefly played for the Ottawa Senators, but primarily the Anaheim Ducks. He has put up 109 goals and 124 assists for 233 career points in 470 career games. He was originally drafted in the second round, 39th overall of the 2009 NHL draft by the Senators.

This season, despite injury, scored 16 goals and eight assists for 24 points. He also has added 24 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 45.7 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of -2.5.

Further details of this extension, if any, have yet to be released.

What This Means for the Future.

Despite rumors, this contract extension is evidence of Silfverberg’s hard work in what is a poor season for the Ducks. Although a well-deserved top six winger, the Swedish native is currently providing both experience and depth with Devin Shore and Derek Ryan. The 28-year-old has by no means achieved a career-best this season, but is performing well since returning from injury.

As previously stated, the Ducks have struggled this season, but surprisingly are only four points from a Wild Card spot. If they have a late surge, it is possible to still save the season. The Ducks have yet again had injury concerns throughout the season, Silfverberg included. But with Ryan Getzlaf, Rickard Rakell and Adam Henrique now playing well, the potential is there.

Main Image Credit:

Related

View the original article on