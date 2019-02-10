NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – JANUARY 19: Randy Carlyle of the Anaheim Ducks handles bench duties during the first period against the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center on January 19, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Anaheim Ducks have announced it has fired coach Randy Carlyle.

BREAKING: Executive Vice President/General Manager Bob Murray will take over as interim head coach for the remainder of the regular season. Randy Carlyle has been relieved of his duties.https://t.co/HnXu4WpJZv — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) February 10, 2019

The Anaheim Ducks have parted ways with Randy Carlyle. This season, the team has a record of 21 wins and 35 losses, 9 of which came in overtime and sit in the 8th spot in the Pacific Division.

Over his 14-year NHL career Carlyle has split his time between Anaheim Ducks and Toronto Maple Leafs. Overall he has 475 wins and 334 regulation losses and 115 losses in overtime/shootout. This was Carlyle’s second stint with the Ducks.

His greatest success was with the Ducks was when he led the team to the Stanley Cup in the 2006-07 season. He also led Anaheim to the Western Conference final in the 2005-06 and 2016-17 seasons.

Carlyle returned the Leafs to the playoffs in the 2012-13 season, but didn’t advance past the first round.

“We thank Randy for everything he has done for the organization,” said Bob Murray. “Leading the team to a Stanley Cup and three conference final appearances, he has accomplished so much in Anaheim. Difficult decisions need to be made when times are tough, and our play has clearly been unacceptable. We have a tradition of success in Anaheim and we need to get back to that.”

Executive Vice-president/GM Bob Murray will serve as interim coach for the remainder of the season.

What This Means for the Team’s Future

The firing has been long speculated as the Ducks have hit the skids this season. Anaheim suffered a franchise-worst 12-game losing streak into the new year.

Goalie John Gibson‘s spectacular play has kept the Ducks in the playoff race. However, Anaheim has looked really bad in plenty of games. The forward group has struggled to keep pace with the younger and faster skaters.

General manager Bob Murray has been fiercely loyal to his longtime coach. However, the time as come for Murray to cut bait. Anaheim still may have time to salvage a playoff spot in a mediocre Pacific Division, but it faces the daunting prospect of either the Nashville Predators or Winnipeg Jets in the first round.

Carlyle will always be loved by the Ducks fans, but the time has come to make a coaching change. The Ducks need a spark in the worst way.

