The Anaheim Ducks have announced that forward and Team Canada captain Max Comtois is sidelined for two weeks with a shoulder injury. Anaheim made the injury announcement on Friday.

NEWS: Prospect Max Comtois, who served as captain for Team Canada in the #WorldJuniors, played with a separated shoulder in the tournament. He’s out of action for about two weeks. pic.twitter.com/B5rouvJXLx — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) January 5, 2019

It’s not known how Comtois injured his shoulder in the tournament. He scored five goals and six points in five games for the Canadians at the World Juniors. Team Canada finished sixth after losing 2-1 to Finland in overtime during the quarterfinals. He was the only returning player for Canada in 2019 tournament.

The Longueuil, Quebec native has scored two goals and five assists for seven points to go in 10 games in his only NHL season. He also has seven penalty minutes in the 2018-19 season. His possession numbers are 33.6 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of -9.8.

Anaheim originally drafted Comtois in the second round, 50th overall of the 2017 NHL draft. The 19-year-old made the Ducks out of training camp, but suffered a lower-body injury that put him out for a month.

He spent a short time in San Diego of the AHL on a conditioning stint before being returned to the Drummondville Voltigeurs of the QMJHL. The 6-foot-2-inch winger has three goals and seven points in five games with Drummondville.

What This Means for the Future

Comtois played well in the tournament, but took a lot of stick after missing a penalty shot in the quarterfinal against the Finns. His social media was flooded with negative messages, but the hockey world has come to support him in recent days. Even stars like Sidney Crosby have come to the defence of Comtois.

The young forward has battled hard all season and has taken the criticism in stride. He’ll be a key for the Voltigeurs, who lead the Central Division and are second overall in the league. Comtois will look to put the tournament behind him.

