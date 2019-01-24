ANAHEIM, CA – JANUARY 09: Brady Tkachuk #7 of the Ottawa Senators trips Ondrej Kase #25 of the Anaheim Ducks during the first period of a game at Honda Center on January 9, 2019 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The Anaheim Ducks announced this evening that forward Ondrej Kase will undergo surgery. It will happen next week for a torn shoulder. Recovery time is expected to be at least five-to-six months.

NEWS: Ondrej Kase suffered a torn labrum in his shoulder against the Minnesota Wild and will undergo surgery. He will miss five-to-six months. pic.twitter.com/6W52s5dxQQ — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) January 24, 2019

Ondrej Kase Injured

The injury occurred in last Thursday’s game against the Minnesota Wild. Which resulted in a 3-0 win for the Ducks.

So far this season, the young forward has scored 11 goals and nine assists for 20 points to go along with a meagre two minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were good at 56.6 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of 10.2.

Over his three year NHL career, Kase has continued to produce for the Ducks since he was originally drafted by them in the seventh round. 205 overall in the 2014 NHL draft. Kase has 36 goals and 37 assists for 73 career points in 149 career games.

What This Means for the Future

This injury is a big loss for the Ducks as the 23-year-old has become an offensive asset, particularly while multiple veterans were/are injured this season. It now leaves the Ducks with a larger forward depth problem. There have been no rumours of AHL call-ups as yet. But It is hoped with the return of Rickard Rakell and the eventual return of Corey Perry and Jakob Silverberg will help resolve this problem.

Hopefully, for the Ducks, it happens quickly as they have stalled of late, currently with a 21.21.9 record. They still have a valid chance of a Wild Card Spot and GM Bob Murray recent restructuring is evidence that the team still aim for playoff contention.

With the Ducks next game not until February 2nd, it will be interesting to see how this restructuring affects their performance in the second half of the season.

