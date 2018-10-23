ANAHEIM, CA – OCTOBER 10: Jakob Silfverberg #33 of the Anaheim Ducks skates with the puck during the third period of a game against the Arizona Coyotes at Honda Center on October 10, 2018 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The Anaheim Ducks have placed forward Jakob Silfverberg on injured reserve with a broken finger. There is no timetable for the Silfverberg’s return.

per @icemancometh, Nick Ritchie has been added to the Active Roster and will play tonight. In addition, the #Ducks have placed Jakob Silfverberg on Injured Reserve. With Jakob on IR, Anaheim is not required to make any additional roster moves in order to make room for Ritchie. https://t.co/JjLw7obmQA — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) October 23, 2018

Silvferberg suffered the injury on October 14th against the St. Louis Blues. He was planning to play through the injury but has not been able to do any stickhandling drills.

During his seven-year career, Silfverberg has played for the Ottawa Senators and Anaheim Ducks. He has 96 goals and 120 assists for 216 points in 425 career NHL games. In each of the seven seasons, he has also scored 18 goals and 27 assists for 45 points in 69 career playoff games. He was drafted in the second round, 39th overall, by the Senators at the 2009 NHL Entry Draft. So far this season he’s tied for first on the Ducks with three goals and four assists for seven points in six games. He also has eight minutes in penalties. His possession numbers are 35.6 percent Corsi with a relative Corsi of -5.5 percent. Silfverberg is in the final year of a four-year, $15 million deal. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

The Ducks are losing a top six-winger in Silfverberg who is also getting minutes on the power-play. With Silfverberg out of the line-up, expect Nick Ritchie to see some playing time since ending his holdout with the Ducks. Isac Lundestrom has taken over Silfverberg’s spot on the second line. The Ducks signed Ritchie last Thursday to a three-year, $4.6 million deal.

