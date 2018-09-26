ST. LOUIS, MO – NOVEMBER 29: Anaheim Ducks rightwing Corey Perry (10) during a NHL game between the Anaheim Ducks and the St. Louis Blues on November 29, 2017, at Scottrade Center, St. Louis, MO. Anaheim won, 3-2. (Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Anaheim Ducks have announced that right wing Corey Perry has undergone knee surgery and will be out for approximately five months.

BREAKING: #NHLDucks Executive Vice President and General Manager Bob Murray said Corey Perry had surgery today to repair meniscus and MCL injuries. His recovery timetable is set for 20 weeks, or about five months. — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) September 26, 2018

In Perry, the Ducks lose a veteran forward that has great scoring instincts and is clutch in big games. Last season, he scored 17 goals and 32 assists for 49 points. He also added 71 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 47.7 percent Corsi-For and a relative Corsi of -0.2.

Those totals are down compared to the 2016-17 season, where he scored 19 goals and 34 assists for 53 points. Perry has spent his entire 13-year NHL career with the Ducks. He has put up 366 goals and 400 assists for 766 career points in 957 career games. He was originally drafted in the first round, 28th overall of the 2003 NHL Entry Draft by the then-Mighty Ducks of Anaheim.

What This Means for the Future

Perry and Ryan Kesler will miss a lot of time for the Ducks this year. It will be a season of transition in Anaheim as a number of young players will get an opportunity in the lineup. While this is obviously a big blow to the team, it will give the Ducks the opportunity to try some younger and quicker players. Perry has been part of the team’s core for years but has had two down seasons in a row. The Peterborough, Ontario native is 33-years-old and could be in line for a sharper downturn.

Perry is former Rocket Richard Award winner and Stanley Cup champion and is a veteran. Perry is under contract at an AAV of $8.625 million per year through 2020-21. General manager Bob Murray could place the forward on Long Term IR if he has plans to use the money elsewhere. This could create complications on Perry’s return as the Ducks would then be required to get back under the cap.

Main Photo: ST. LOUIS, MO – NOVEMBER 29: Anaheim Ducks rightwing Corey Perry (10) during a NHL game between the Anaheim Ducks and the St. Louis Blues on November 29, 2017, at Scottrade Center, St. Louis, MO. Anaheim won, 3-2. (Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Related

View the original article on