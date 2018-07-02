SAN JOSE, CA – SEPTEMBER 30: Luke Schenn #2 of the Arizona Coyotes looks on during a NHL game against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose on September 30, 2017 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Rocky W. Widner/NHL/Getty Images)

The Anaheim Ducks have signed Luke Schenn to a one-year contract extension worth $800,000. He will not be returning to the Arizona Coyotes after two years and instead, will be joining a Ducks team that needs a few key pieces to make a solid run for the Stanley Cup.

Luke Schenn is joining the #Ducks on a one-year, $800k deal. #TSN — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 1, 2018

Over his 11-year NHL career, Schenn has played for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Philadelphia Flyers, Los Angeles Kings and Arizona Coyotes. He played 64 games last year, tallying only one goal and six assists. Over his career, Schenn has scored 30 goals and tallied 113 assists.

Schenn recorded a +/- of-12 last year, tying his lowest ever total. His 64 games played was the third-fewest amount of games he has played over his career.

The acquisition of Schenn was only the second big move the Ducks had today, only adding Chase De Leo from the Winnipeg Jets.

The Saskatoon native and Kelowna Rockets alum was taken fifth overall in 2008 by the Maple Leafs and played in 70 games for them that season, notching 2 goals and 12 assists.

What This Means for the Future

The Ducks have defensemen that stand out, like Hampus Lindholm and Cam Fowler, so adding Schenn is more about getting experience on the blue line. After being swept out of the first round of the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Ducks need a change. With talent up front, the place to bulk up is on defense. Schenn is the fourth oldest defenseman on the active roster and brings experience to a team ready to take it further in the playoffs after coming up short last year.

Schenn is closer to the end of his career than the beginning, and his numbers are not outstanding, but his offensive-minded play makes him a two-way threat for the Ducks. The $800,000 deal is the lowest amount he will be payed over his NHL career – $75,000 less than his entry-level contract with Toronto in 2008.

