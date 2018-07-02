TORONTO, ON – MARCH 10: Carter Rowney #37 of the Pittsburgh Penguins skates against the Toronto Maple Leafs during an NHL game at the Air Canada Centre on March 10, 2018 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Maple Leafs defeated the Penguins 5-2. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

The Anaheim Ducks have signed free agent forwards Carter Rowney and Brian Gibbons to contracts. Rowney’s deal is three years and worth $1.133 million per season. This contract carries him through the 2020-21 season.

We’ve signed Carter Rowney to a three-year contract through the 2020-21 season! Give him a follow ➡ @carterrowney pic.twitter.com/cSPiMOkAKy — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) July 2, 2018

Gibbons signed a one-year contract for $1 million next season. The deal is a one-way deal as reported by TVA’s Renaud Lavoie.

Brian Gibbons signed a one year deal with the @AnaheimDucks at $1M. It’s his first one way deal. — Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) July 2, 2018

Carter Rowney, Brian Gibbons Sign With the Ducks

Rowney has played with the Pittsburgh Penguins in his two-year NHL career. He has put up five goals and seven assists for 12 career points in 71 career games. He was originally signed to an amateur tryout agreement with the Abbotsford Heat after leaving the University of North Dakota in 2013. Rowney then reached the NHL after being in the Penguins farm system.

Last season he scored two goals and three assists for five points in 44 games. He also added four minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 46.0 percent Corsi-For and a relative Corsi of -6.4.

Gibbons has played with the Pittsburgh Penguins, New Jersey Devils and Columbus Blue Jackets in his three-year NHL career. He has put up 17 goals and 31 assists for 48 career points in 125 career games. He was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Penguins out of Boston College in 2011.

Last season he scored 12 goals and 14 assists for 26 points in 59 games with the Devils. He also added 20 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 44.0 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of -4.3. Gibbons spent the entire 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons in the American Hockey League with the Hartford Wolfpack and Albany Devils, respectively.

Today’s signings were a part of six by the club.

What This Means for the Future

These moves are a pair of depth signings by Anaheim. Both guys are hard workers that will fight for spots on the bottom six.

Rowney is a good story because he parlayed an AHL tryout into a multi-year deal. Gibbons returned to the league in a strong way after spending two seasons in the minors. That type of character is welcome on teams.

