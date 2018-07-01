SASKATOON, SK – JANUARY 3: Anton Rodin #18 of Team Sweden skates with the puck while being defended by David Warsofsky #5 of Team USA during the 2010 IIHF World Junior Championship Tournament Semifinal game on January 3, 2010 at the Credit Union Centre in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Team USA defeated Team Sweden 5-2. (Photo by Richard Wolowicz/Getty Images)

The Anaheim Ducks have signed Anton Rodin. Rodin, a one time Vancouver Canuck and former HC Davos right winger was drafted in the 2nd round of the NHL Draft in 2009. He is a fast, skilled, offensive-minded player, who faced injury troubles over his career. As a result, he never quite put it together on North American ice.

Rodin left to play in the Swedish Elite league in 2013, where he was later crowned league MVP. The Ducks hope he can bring some of those numbers back overseas. The signing is a low risk, potentially high reward move for Bob Murray and the Ducks. The team lacks offensive upside on the right-hand side, where only Ondrej Kase provides scoring.

Anton Rodin signs with Anaheim. https://t.co/jV8GSklcg5 — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) July 1, 2018

The Search for Scoring

Furthermore, the Ducks add to their fleet of Swedish players with Rodin, who played with Jakob Silfverberg in 2010-11. With this signing, they hope to find any semblance of offence to bolster their depth. On a team known for its lower key moves around the deadline and July 1st, this signing fits right into Bob Murray’s portfolio. The Ducks will most likely look to fly under the radar and seek lesser-known quantities. Rodin fits the bill that the Ducks are looking to fill. They hope he will provide a much-needed scoring touch if he can crack the opening roster come October.

A Difference Maker?

It is unlikely that Rodin makes a significant impact on the Ducks. However, it is possible that the potential he showed as a youth and in Sweden can be achieved in the NHL. This is obviously the hope for the Ducks, who will see this signing as a way to fill their needs in small, inexpensive ways. Whether or not Rodin can succeed in the NHL remains to be seen, but the Ducks surely see something in him.

Main Photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on