The Anaheim Ducks have signed center Adam Henrique to a five-year extension worth $20 million with an AAV of four million per year. This deal keeps him in Anaheim through the 2023-24 season. His current contract was set to expire at the end of next season.

UNCLE RICO IS STAYING IN ANAHEIM! We’ve signed @AdamHenrique to a five-year contract extension through the 2023-24 season: https://t.co/9eVSOD7LC7 pic.twitter.com/gTGNVLA270 — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) July 16, 2018

Over his eight-year career, Henrique has played for the New Jersey Devils and Anaheim Ducks. He has scored 142 goals along with 151 assists for 293 career points in 512 games. His best season was during the 2015-16 season where he scored 30 goals and 20 assists for 50 points in 80 games. Henrique also has five goals and eight assists for 13 points in 28 career playoff games. Henrique was originally drafted in the third round, 82nd overall in the 2008 NHL Draft by the New Jersey Devils.

Last season he scored 24 goals and 26 assists for 50 points in 81 games. He also added 20 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 48.1 percent Corsi with a relative Corsi of -0.5 percent. Henrique failed to record a point in four Stanley Cup Playoff Games last season.

Henrique was acquired from New Jersey in a trade with Anaheim which brought Sami Vatanen to the Devils. In 57 games with the Ducks, he put up 20 goals and 16 assists for 36 points. Henrique has scored at least 20 goals in his last three seasons and will bring that offensive scoring to the Ducks. Last season Henrique centered the third line for the Ducks. With the way Henrique has proven he can produce, he should see sometime playing on Anaheim’s second line next year. He also saw time on the top powerplay unit for the Ducks, a third of Henrique’s goals last year came on the Powerplay.

