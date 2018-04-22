When Anaheim Ducks forward Patrick Eaves was diagnosed with Guillain-Bare Syndrome earlier this season, no one was quite sure what to expect. The rare muscle disease had not been seen in the NHL previously. Would Eaves be able to resume his hockey career? According to Ducks general manager Bob Murray the prognosis is good. Eaves is said to be in good health, and the syndrome should not prevent him from returning to the Ducks line-up next season. However, the news wasn’t all good. Eaves tore his labrum while rehabbing, and required surgery. He could miss training camp, and even the start of the 2018-19 season, but should be ready by mid-October.

Eaves, 33, played in just two games last season scoring a goal. He was acquired by the Ducks, from the Dallas Stars, at the 2017 NHL Trade Deadline, and scored 11 goals in 20 games for Anaheim. This made Eaves a 30-goal scorer in the 2016-17 season, the first time he had reached that plateau in his NHL career. Overall he scored 32 goals and 19 assists for 51 points in 79 games that season. Eaves added two goals and two assists in seven playoff games. Following the campaign Eaves re-signed with the Ducks, on a three-year, $9.45 million contract.

Over his 13-year NHL career, Eaves has played with the Ducks, Stars, Nashville Predators, Detroit Red Wings, Carolina Hurricanes, and Ottawa Senators. Eaves has scored 132 goals and 110 assists for 242 points in 626 career games. He has also added 11 goals and 12 assists for 23 points in 83 career Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Eaves was originally drafted by the Ottawa Senators, in the first round, 29th overall at the 2003 NHL Draft.

