USA’s Troy Terry controls the puck during the final period of the men’s preliminary round ice hockey match between the United States and Slovenia during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Kwandong Hockey Centre in Gangneung, South Korea on February 14, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan Smialowski (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

The Anaheim Ducks signed college hockey prospect, and the former fifth-round draft pick Troy Terry to a three-year entry-level contract. Terry has just finished up his junior season with the University of Denver. The team was eliminated for the National Championship tournament on Sunday night when they lost to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Elite Eight. By signing Terry now, the Ducks indicate that they plan to burn a year off of his entry-level deal by having him play a game before the end of the season. The team announced the move on their official Twitter account.

Over his three-year college career, Terry has put up 45 goals and 75 assists for 115 career points in 115 career games. He was originally drafted in the fifth-round, 148th overall of the 2015 NHL draft by the Ducks.

Last season he scored 14 goals and 34 assists for 48 points in 39 games. He also added just six minutes in penalties. Terry was part of the U.S. Olympic team in Pyeongchang picking up five assists in five games in the tournament. He is nominated for the Hobey Baker award.

2017 was a particularly strong year for Terry. He helped the Pioneers to the National Championship, and was also the shootout hero in the United States semi-final and gold medal victories at the World Junior Hockey Championships.

Scouting Report

Skating

Terry is a very good skater. He has good speed and acceleration in both directions. Terry is dangerous on the rush as he can take a defender wide and cut to the net. He makes quick cuts, and is elusive with good edge work and agility. Terry has a low centre of gravity and good balance. He could be even better with increased core strength.

Offensive Game

Terry is an excellent stick handler. He protects the puck well on the rush, and on the cycle game. He can beat defenders one-on-one and has the quick hands to finish in close to the net. Terry has poise, and can slow the play down in the offensive zone. When a teammate gets open, he can fire a tape-to-tape pass through a tight area. He can also score goals with a good wrist shot as well as a quick release from further out. He is not afraid to stand in front of the net, despite his smaller size.

Defensive Game

Terry also shows a good defensive game. He has been used on the penalty kill and played important minutes against top lines for Denver. He cuts down passing lanes well, with good positioning, anticipation and a quick stick. Terry is also good in the face-off circle. He needs to add more muscle to his frame, as he can be pushed around by bigger forwards when supporting the defence down low.

Main Photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on