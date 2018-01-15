NEWARK, NJ – DECEMBER 18: Andrew Cogliano #7 of the Anaheim Ducks skates against the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center on December 18, 2017 in Newark, New Jersey. The Devils defeated the Ducks 5-3. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

On Saturday night, the Anaheim Ducks and the Los Angeles Kings met in the freeway faceoff. While the Ducks got a 4-2 win, the final score of the game is not the whole story. Andrew Cogliano, a right wing for the Ducks, took an interference penalty at 16:19 of the first period. He was given a minor penalty on the play. However, the NHL Department of Player Safety has determined that further punishment is necessary. On Sunday night, the league announced that Cogliano is suspended for two games due to his hit on Adrian Kempe of the Kings.

Anaheim’s Andrew Cogliano suspended two games for interference on Los Angeles’ Adrian Kempe. https://t.co/RWJ9GN0LB8 — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) January 14, 2018

This was the first time in his career that Cogliano has had a hearing with player safety. He also does not have a reputation for dirty play.

Saturday night’s game got off to a fast start with three separate fights breaking out in a matter of four seconds of game time. The Cogliano minor was the first one-sided penalty of the game, and the Kings failed to convert the power play. The Ducks eventually won the game by a score of 4- 2.

Cogliano, who has been in the news recently as he signed a three-year extension with the Ducks earlier in the week. He is also the NH’s resident ironman. The win against LA marked his 830th consecutive game and he has never missed a game in his career. Unfortunately, this suspension means that his streak is now broken.

This season, Cogliano has put up 5 goals and 13 assists for 18 points, adding 27 penalty minutes. In his career, he has put up 149 goals and 202 assists for 351 career points with 279 penalty minutes. He has played with the Ducks and Edmonton Oilers.

