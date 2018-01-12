NEWARK, NJ – DECEMBER 18: Andrew Cogliano #7 of the Anaheim Ducks skates against the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center on December 18, 2017 in Newark, New Jersey. The Devils defeated the Ducks 5-3. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Anaheim Ducks announced that they have signed pending unrestricted free agent forward Andrew Cogliano to a three-year contract extension worth $9.75 million. This breaks down to an AAV or cap hit of $3.25 million per season. The contract begins next year and carries him through the end of the 2020-2021 season. The team made the announcement via their official Twitter account.

BREAKING: We’ve signed Andrew Cogliano to a three-year contract extension through the 2020-21 season! pic.twitter.com/tqxpXicPrQ — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) January 12, 2018

Cogliano has five goals and 18 points in 43 games with the Ducks this season. He also has a 47.9% Corsi, +2.0 relative. Over his 11-year NHL career, Cogliano has played for the Anaheim Ducks and the Edmonton Oilers. He has put up 149 goals and 202 assists for 351 career points in 829 career games. He was originally drafted in the 1st round, 25th overall of the 2005 NHL draft by the Edmonton Oilers.

Last season he scored 16 goals and 19 assists for 35 points. He also added 26 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 53.9 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of +6.0.

Cogliano spoke on today’s on today’s contract extension: “I love it here. I love the organization, and I’m proud to be a Duck.”

What This Means for the Future

Andrew Cogliano remains a key member of the Ducks shut down line. He has a work ethic that coaches dream about and brings a veteran leadership quality to the club. The NHL’s current iron man, he has never once missed an NHL game since his first call-up in Edmonton. That is 829 consecutive games. Signing with the Ducks for three more years will help give the team stability, something lacking this season with all the injuries to key players. He has the versatility to play both centre and wing in his NHL career.

Main Photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on