RALEIGH, NC – SEPTEMBER 20: Tampa Bay Lightning right wing J.T. Brown (23) during the warmups of the Carolina Hurricanes game versus the Tampa Bay Lighting on September 20, 2017, at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC. (Photo by Jaylynn Nash/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Anaheim Ducks claimed forward J.T. Brown off waivers from the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday morning. The Ducks placed forward Logan Shaw on waivers, in order to make room for Brown on the roster.

ANA claims JT Brown — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) January 14, 2018

Brown, 27, has scored one goal and three assists for four points in 24 games this season. He has spent his entire six-year NHL career with the Lightning. He has put up 19 goals and 42 assists for 61 career points in 286 career games. Brown was signed as an undrafted college free agent in 2010.

The move clears a spot on the Lightning roster. Brown has struggled to fit in with the Lightning this season, having only played in 24 games. When slotted into the lineup, he has a 49.1 Corsi Percentage with a -4.4 relative Corsi. While his goals for percentage is just 41.67, he can be said to be a bit unlucky with an expected goals for percentage of 53.79 and a PDO of 96.85. He is in the final year of a two-year deal, with a cap hit of $1.25 million. It seems like Browns wife, Lexi is excited to see her husband with Anaheim.

QUACK QUACK QUACK QUACK! — Lexi Brown (@lexilafleur) January 14, 2018

Logan Shaw placed on waivers

Shortly after the Anaheim Ducks claimed brown off of waivers this morning, the Ducks put forward Logan Shaw on waivers. Shaw, who came to Anaheim in November 2016 in a trade with the Florida Panthers for Michael Sgarbossa has played mainly a fourth line role. Since coming to Anaheim, Shaw has put up five goals and 13 assists for 18 points in 97 games.

Ducks happenings this morning. As reported by @FriedgeHNIC and @frank_seravalli, they claim J.T. Brown off waivers from Lightning and put Logan Shaw on waivers, while Andrew Cogliano has a hearing for his hit on the Kings’ Adrian Kempe. — Eric Stephens (@icemancometh) January 14, 2018

Brown’s future with the Ducks

Brown should fit in nicely with the Ducks style of play. He is a checking forward with a gritty side. The Ducks are still looking to make up lost ground with the first half of the season where they struggled through a number of injuries. They hope to add a bit more talent on the fourth line, while still having a physical presence. Brown is expected to make his Ducks debut on Monday afternoon in Colorado. He is travelling to meet the Ducks in Denver this evening.

RALEIGH, NC – SEPTEMBER 20: Tampa Bay Lightning right wing J.T. Brown (23) during the warmups of the Carolina Hurricanes game versus the Tampa Bay Lighting on September 20, 2017, at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC. (Photo by Jaylynn Nash/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Related

View the original article on