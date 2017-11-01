Anaheim Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf was placed on injured reserve, the team announced Tuesday. Getzlaf was injured after taking a puck to the face in Sunday’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Ryan Getzlaf (face) has been put on injured reserve. Won’t play this week naturally, Re-evaluated on Monday. Struck by puck on Sunday. — Eric Stephens (@icemancometh) October 31, 2017

The Ducks also announced that Getzlaf will not play this week and will be re-evaluated on Monday. Getzlaf has had a difficult start to the season so far. The Ducks have recalled Kalle Kossila to fill Getzlaf’s absence. Kossila has appeared in two games for the Ducks this year and collected two points.

The injury occurred just 23 seconds into the Ducks shootout win versus the Hurricanes Sunday night. The puck strikes Getzlaf near the left eye after Sebastian Aho deflected a Corey Perry shot. Getzlaf has had a frustrating start to the season, health-wise. He has also missed five games to this season due to a lower-body injury sustained in the pre-season.

Ryan Getzlaf’s face can’t feel good after that. pic.twitter.com/bgMc8mKlzM — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 29, 2017

Getzlaf finished the first period but did not return to the game in the second. He joins a crowded Ducks IR that includes Ryan Kessler, Patrick Eves and Cam Fowler.

Getzlaf has one goal and seven points in five games this year.

When asked about the situation, Ducks head coach Randy Carlyle said, “You can only coach the players who are available to you. When they get injured and what not, you really have no control over that”.

Not All Bad

While the news about Getzlaf is unfortunate, the Ducks did get some injury relief. Ryan Miller, Hampus Lindholm, and Sami Vatanen have all been taken off the IR. Defensemen Kevin Bieksa also received good news after injuring his hand against the Flyers. He is considered day-to-day.

