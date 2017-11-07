The Anaheim Ducks have announced that captain Ryan Getzlaf will undergo surgery to repair a broken bone in his face. He could be out for up to two months. Getzlaf was injured after taking a puck to the face in a game, last week, against the Carolina Hurricanes.

NEWS: Executive VP/GM Bob Murray said Ryan Getzlaf had surgery to repair a fracture to his zygomatic bone. Recovery could be up to 2 months. — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) November 7, 2017

The injury occurred just 23 seconds into the Ducks shootout win versus the Hurricanes last Sunday night. The puck strikes Getzlaf near the left eye after Sebastian Aho deflected a Corey Perry shot. Getzlaf has had a frustrating start to the season, health-wise. He has also missed five games to this season due to a lower-body injury sustained in the pre-season.

Ryan Getzlaf’s face can’t feel good after that. pic.twitter.com/bgMc8mKlzM — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 29, 2017

Getzlaf finished the first period but did not return to the game in the second. He joins a crowded Ducks injured reserve list that includes Ryan Kesler, Patrick Eaves, and Cam Fowler.

Getzlaf has one goal and seven points in five games this year.

When asked about the situation, Ducks head coach Randy Carlyle said, “You can only coach the players who are available to you. When they get injured and what not, you really have no control over that”.

Meanwhile, Murray said that Fowler is “moving really well,” and workouts are progressing into lateral movement. This will not change the timeline on his return, but the team is seeing positive response.

He also said that Kesler is making good progress. “He had to learn how to stride again. He’s working his butt off.” His timeline remains the same.

Main Photo by Danny Murphy / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Sport

