Mar 5, 2020

Video of Trent Williams working out, boxing shows he's in shape ahead of possible trade
Redskins veteran tackle Trent Williams sat out the entire 2019 season, due to personal concerns about his health, and also issues with how the organization has treated him over the years.

His holdout cost him some money, but he did try to trade his way out of Washington so he could play. Then-president Bruce Allen wasn’t having it, which seemed a bit petty.

However, Allen is now gone, and the team is now looking to trade Williams, which is a bit silly, as they could’ve gotten more in-season just a few months ago.

It was reported by ESPN that the Redskins have now given Williams permission to pursue a trade, and anyone interested in acquiring him likely felt good about a recent workout video he put out — showing him lifting weights and boxing, as he looks to be in great shape.

Williams has always been one of the more athletic left tackles in the league, which is a big part about what makes him great. He’d be an immediate upgrade for the majority of the league’s teams.

