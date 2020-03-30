Washington shipped Quinton Dunbar to Seattle for a measly fifth-round draft pick, for what was viewed as a questionable move, at best. Sure, the Redskins are undergoing a major scheme change under new head coach Ron Rivera, likely playing more zone than man. Still, it figures they could’ve either waited and got more for Dunbar, or just made it work in the current scheme. He was due only $3.25 million this season, after all.
Instead, the Redskins signed oft-injured cornerback Ronald Darby to replace Dunbar. So they spent more money, will likely see a downgrade in performance and only came away with a late-round pick.
And Dunbar made sure to remind them about it. Check out what he had to say.
Too funny, and true, also.
View the original article at Redskins Hog Heaven: Quinton Dunbar trolls Redskins for signing Ronald Darby